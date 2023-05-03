'ProCare welcomes announcement for extended ADHD prescriptions'

Wednesday, 3 May, 2023 - 09:57

Leading healthcare provider, ProCare, welcomes Pharmac’s decision to allow three months of ADHD medication to be funded when prescribed electronically from 1 June 2023.

In New Zealand, an estimated 280,000 people have ADHD-. This decision will make patients’ lives easier, reduce the burden on GPs and other health professionals, and free up appointment times for other patients who need to see their doctor.

Bindi Norwell, ProCare Group CEO, says; "We are delighted with this announcement as one of the biggest frustrations patients express to their health professionals (particularly those with long term conditions), is that they need to visit their doctor every month to receive the same prescription when their health condition has not changed from the previous month.

"Allowing three month prescriptions for ADHD medication will save patients both time and money," concludes Nowell.

While this announcement does go some way to reducing the burden on those who have ADHD to get their medications, this doesn’t address the need for patients to re-visit their psychiatrist/paediatrician every two years to have their medication reviewed - again, at a great cost and usually with very limited appointment times.

Dr Allan Moffitt, Clinical Director at ProCare, says; "We echo calls from across the medical profession for General Practitioners to be able to diagnose patients with ADHD and then prescribe the appropriate course of medication to support them in their health and wellbeing journey.

"We know Pharmac has agreed to ‘consider the legal, clinical and health economic advice at the next mental health and addictions advisory committee meeting planned for the second half of 2023’, however, this decision can’t come soon enough for ADHD patients and their whÄnau," concludes Dr Moffitt.

ProCare will continue to advocate on behalf of our communities to ensure healthcare is equitable and accessible for all.