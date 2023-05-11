Maori responses to Covid-19 'exemplars for crisis health and wellbeing support'

Thursday, 11 May, 2023 - 07:04

MÄori-led initiatives played a key role in protecting the health and wellbeing of communities, supporting connection with individuals and whÄnau, and sharing information and resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is according to today’s Te Hiringa Mahara - the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission report, Exercising rangatiratanga during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"MÄori exercising rangatiratanga during the pandemic showed that MÄori have knowledge and skills to support not only the wellbeing of their whÄnau and communities, but also the wider response," says Te Hiringa Mahara Director MÄori, Maraea Johns.

"MÄori wellbeing is often referred to as being collective, and exercising rangatiratanga (self-determination, sovereignty, independence, autonomy) is a contributor to a range of positive wellbeing outcomes for iwi, hapÅ«, and whÄnau."

In the face of COVID-19, MÄori didn’t just respond, they identified the need for an equity lens to be applied to the wider response by considering the needs of tangata whenua as Te Tiriti o Waitangi partners and building on work already grounded in tikanga MÄori and mÄtauranga MÄori, underpinned by established networks and relationships. This enabled their response to be agile, effective, and adaptive.

"Exercising rangatiratanga included marae adapting tikanga and kawa to develop tailored pandemic plans; establishing the National MÄori Pandemic response group of MÄori health experts; setting up checkpoints - invaluable for communicating information and preserving trust between government agencies and communities; using MÄori networks of whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi to convey critical COVID-19 information to rurally isolated communities throughout and beyond the lockdown period; and organising and delivering resources to members of the community, on the largest scale seen in recent history.

"This comprehensive pandemic response makes it clear that MÄori absolutely know what to do in the face of crises. A wider challenge remains however around sustained support and resources to continue to deliver for their communities. For improved future health and wellbeing outcomes, effective Government support is totally optimised when MÄori responses are trusted, acted upon and enabled through the realignment of health system processes.

"What works for MÄori will benefit all peoples of Aotearoa and MÄori responses to the pandemic can continue to be an exemplar for how Aotearoa can support health and wellbeing outcomes in any future crises, and support wellbeing more generally."

