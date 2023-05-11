Hawera Hospital ugrading X-ray capability - Te Whatu Ora Taranaki

Thursday, 11 May, 2023 - 17:53

HÄwera Hospital’s X-ray capability is set to get a state-of-the-art digital radiography upgrade.

The new digital radiography system from Siemens encompasses several features that are going to significantly reduce the need for patients to travel to Taranaki Base Hospital for some types X-rays, says Mrs Sarah Caswell, Te Whatu Ora Radiology Manager in Taranaki.

"We’re excited to get the new ceiling-mounted unit installed as it will make a major difference to the radiology services we are able to provide in South Taranaki," says Mrs Caswell. "It will deliver faster smart image processing, and because it is lighter in weight, with up-to-the-minute automatic positioning functionality, radiographers are going to find it much easier to handle and manipulate around people and their injuries."

Once installed, the new Siemens machine will be able to perform whole standing spine imaging and whole leg length imaging which in the past has needed to be performed at Taranaki Base Hospital. The upgrade and the building work required for installation of the new system is set to begin on Friday, May 12, and is expected to take up to eight weeks.

"While this upgrade is taking place there will be some limitations to the types of X-rays that we will be able to provide emergency and ward patients during this time. A portable X-ray machine will be available however it won’t have the same functionality we’re used to, and that’s why patients may need to drive to Stratford Health Centre or Taranaki Base Hospital for an X-ray," says Mrs Caswell.

"To ensure patients have access to the care that they need, additional appointments are available at Taranaki Base Hospital, Stratford Health Centre and Waitara Healthcare Centre for those who do need to travel. We acknowledge that may cause some inconvenience, and we ask patients to bear with us because the result is a radiology unit that will be fit for our community."

The radiology team will remain on-site and continue providing ultrasounds as normal.