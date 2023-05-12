Nurses in Aotearoa celebrated for their role in health care for all - MoH

Friday, 12 May, 2023 - 10:16

Today, International Nurses Day, is an opportunity for all New Zealanders to recognise our nurses, and everything they do for our health and wellbeing.

Chief nursing officers from Te Whatu Ora, ManatÅ« Hauora and Te Aka Whai Ora are celebrating the day at RÄwene, Northland with nurses from Hauora Hokianga - a local provider of health services.

"International Nurses Day is a time to celebrate alongside our global community and shines a light on the importance of our nurses in an Aotearoa context to address current inequities and improve health outcomes," says Te Aka Whai Ora Chief Nursing Officer, Nadine Gray.

"Everyone who has connected with our health system in Aotearoa has experienced the skilled care and manaakitanga our nursing workforce provide to whÄnau, around the clock, and wherever they are needed in the motu.

"Today is a day for recognising and celebrating our nurses and their mahi. It is also a day to acknowledge nursing is both challenging and fulfilling work. Te Aka Whai Ora is working in partnership with Te Whatu Ora on initiatives to strengthen and support our nursing workforce, now and in the future.

"It is a challenging time to be a nurse - not just in New Zealand, but worldwide, says Te Whatu Ora Interim Clinical Lead Nursing and Midwifery, Dale Oliff. "While our vaccination efforts have stayed the potentially catastrophic impact of COVID-19, the ongoing impact of the disease has put unwelcome pressure on our existing health services.

"Taking the lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic and translating into actions for the future will be key to nurses staying protected, respected and valued," says Ms Oliff.

"This year we’re taking the opportunity to celebrate this important day in the Hokianga region to coincide with the graduation of 12 medical, nursing and midwifery students as part of the Takapau wÄnanga intern programme. These new graduates are now equipped to work with whanau with mental health challenges who are navigating the inequities of the health system.

"We look forward to celebrating this important day in other regions across Aotearoa in years to come."

Lorraine Hetaraka, ManatÅ« Hauora, says with the health sector under pressure, nurses have never been more critical to the health and wellbeing of everyone in New Zealand.

"We do need more nurses, but it’s not enough to welcome new nurses from overseas. We need to support the existing workforce and also ensure graduates stay committed to profession long term," says Ms Hetaraka.

"We need them to know that nursing is a fantastic and rewarding profession which is critical to communities across the motu."

Ms Gray says our health workforce is central to genuine change for MÄori. "Our vision is for a future where our nursing workforce better reflects Aotearoa’s diverse population and whÄnau can experience a health system that looks and feels like te ao MÄori."