Hospital petition tops 18,000 - Dunedin City Council

Friday, 12 May, 2023 - 11:41

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich says reaching more than 18,000 signatures on the NZ Nurses’ Organisation petition for the new Dunedin Hospital shows how important the facility is to Southern residents.

"Signatures keep coming in and there is clearly demand from our community to see the Government build what they promised before announcing the cuts last December," Mayor Radich says.

The petition, calling for the reversal of all the December cuts, has collected more than 15,880 signatures online, with at least 2,600 collected in writing.

Mayor Radich says while the April 14 announcement from the Minister of Health went some way to rectifying the situation, the Dunedin City Council’s ‘They Save We Pay’ campaign continues to push for all services, facilities and amenities to be reinstated.

"We want to start seeing action around the reviews into Pathology and Mental Health Services for the Elderly, in particular. We remain committed to working constructively with local clinicians as well as the Hospital Project Team to get the best possible outcome," Mayor Radich says.

Organiser and New Zealand Nurses’ Organisation delegate Linda Smillie says the petition was a way to express distress that yet again, underinvestment in the health of Southern people was seen by the Government as an acceptable solution to controlling costs.

"Clearly there are thousands in our community who share similar concerns for our future healthcare. We will continue pushing for a return to the hospital facilities promised to us in the Detailed Business Case approved by Cabinet," Ms Smillie says.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation is planning to present the petition to Parliament. The petition can be signed at www.theysavewepay.nz