Dame Valerie Adams teams up with Middlemore Foundation

Friday, 12 May, 2023 - 12:53

Dame Valerie Adams has joined forces with Middlemore Foundation to warm up winter for 10,000 South Auckland kids by providing warm pyjamas to help them stay healthy during the colder months.

The partnership comes as part of the Foundation’s annual Jammies for June campaign, which aims to help combat the respiratory illnesses that often affect children living in cold, damp houses - especially during winter.

This year, the campaign is hoping to distribute 10,000 donated pairs of jammies to children admitted to Middlemore Hospital’s Kidz First, and the 76 primary schools supported by the Foundation through the Mana Kidz School Health programme.

Dame Valerie Adams is one of New Zealand's most successful and celebrated Olympic athletes. She competed at five Olympic Games, winning a staggering two golds, one silver and one bronze medal in shot put. She wanted to get behind the Jammies campaign because understands the struggle and says that’s why she feels so passionate about helping her community in this way.

"I'm from the South- side, I know what these families are going through. I know how hard it is to live through pretty crappy New Zealand winters. So, it was important for me to support the work of the Foundation, as a way to connect with my community which would make a real difference," says Adams.

Middlemore Foundation works to provide support to both the hospital and its community. Foundation CEO, Margi Mellsop, says "with the cost-of-living crisis, this winter is expected to be particularly challenging for many families. Every year, too many children are admitted to Kidz First with respiratory illnesses because they live in cold damp houses."

Dr. Richard Matsas, Clinical Director of Kidz First Hospital and Community Health, acknowledges that this winter is likely to be challenging for the children in the community. "Being snug and warm will support children’s immune systems to help fight off any viruses that come their way," he said.

Miriam Manga, Nurse Practitioner, spoke of the joy this gift brings to children admitted to Kidz First, saying "It may seem a small gesture but please know that children's faces light up with joy when they receive a brand new pair of pyjamas given by somebody they have never met".

Since launching Jammies for June in 2011, Middlemore Foundation has distributed over 80,000 pairs of jammies donated by supporters. It also provides blankets, hot water bottles, and heaters to keep children warm.

To support the Jammies for June campaign, people can donate, fundraise, or buy pyjamas by visiting https://www.jammiesforjune.org.nz.