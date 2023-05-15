Breast Cancer Foundation NZ pays tribute to patron Dame Rosie Horton

Monday, 15 May, 2023 - 14:55

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ (BCFNZ) is mourning the death of its patron, Dame Rosie Horton, who passed away at Auckland City Hospital over the weekend.

Dame Rosie was a founding trustee and chair of BCFNZ from 1995 to 2005, and has been the patron of the charity for the past 20 years. She had lost her mother to breast cancer when Rosie was just 23.

Justine Smyth, current chair of the Foundation, said: "It is with deepest sorrow that we mark the death of Dame Rosie. She was instrumental in the Foundation’s establishment nearly 30 years ago and the charity wouldn’t be what it is today without Rosie’s tenacious support.

"Rosie was always prepared to roll up her sleeves for our cause and she’s been a driving force for breast cancer awareness in Aotearoa New Zealand. She has always been there for us, and her kindness has also been an inspiration to me personally. We are immensely grateful for Rosie’s unwavering dedication to improving the lives of women affected by breast cancer.

Dr Reena Ramsaroop, chair of BCFNZ’s medical advisory committee said: "Rosie’s passing will leave a huge void in our lives as she gave so much of her time and effort towards the Foundation. I have so much admiration for her passion to make advances in breast cancer, and she was always actively involved - from hosting fundraising events to her home, to joining Board meetings. My heartfelt thanks goes to Rosie for all that she did for the women of New Zealand."

Evangelia Henderson, who was chief executive of BCFNZ between October 2010 to May 2021, said: "I’m deeply saddened to hear about the death of Dame Rosie, she will be sorely missed by many. Her kindness and generosity was nothing short of inspirational both to the Foundation, and to me personally."