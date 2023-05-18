Removing the $5 prescription charge will improve New Zealanders health - PGNZ

Thursday, 18 May, 2023 - 15:09

The Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand (the Guild) is welcoming the government’s removal of the $5 prescription charge in today’s Budget, with effect from 1 July 2023.

Guild Chief Executive, Andrew Gaudin says "Removing the prescription charge is an investment in New Zealanders’ health and the wider health system. It means more New Zealanders will get the medicines they need and help keep them out of hospital. This means there will be less pressure on the health system and will result in savings for taxpayers.

"This cost-of-living measure will make a huge difference to some in our community who cannot afford the $5 charge for each of their prescription medicines and must make difficult choices when they are sick.

"This is also a big day for community pharmacy. Every day our members help thousands of New Zealanders, and they know how beneficial this will be for them."

Guild President, Des Bailey says, "We are delighted the government has removed the charge. We have been strongly advocating for this change for several years because we know what a difference this will make to the health of New Zealanders and the wider health system. We are pleased to see this hard work result in positive change."