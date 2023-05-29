PMA expresses condolences on the passing of HRH Princess Mele Siu'ilikutapu

Monday, 29 May, 2023 - 17:39

The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) expresses our heartfelt condolences to His Majesty King Tupou VI, Queen Nanasipauʻū Tukuʻaho, the Royal Family and the people of Tonga on the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Mele Siu'ilikutapu Kalaniuvalu Fotofili.

PMA Chief Executive, Debbie Sorensen, acknowledges HRH Princess Siu'ilikutapu's relationship with PMA as well as her groundbreaking leadership.

"We are deeply saddened by her passing and we recognise her service and sacrifice. We have had a special relationship with her since she attended the launch of the first allocation of money for Pacific health in New Zealand more than 20 years ago."

HRH Princess Siu'ilikutapu was the first woman to be elected to Tonga's Parliament in 1975 - Mrs Sorensen says she will be remembered for her legacy as a passionate and endearing leader.

"She dedicated her life to the advocacy of women, of those less fortunate, and will be remembered for her compassion and grace amongst her people.

Her speech at the Dawn Raids Apology in 2021 was breathtaking and demonstrated the dignity and elegance of true leadership."

PMA offer our thoughts and prayers to the family of Her Royal Highness Princess Siu'ilikutapu during this difficult time.

God bless His Majesty Tupou VI, Queen Nanasipauʻū Tukuʻaho, the Royal Family, the Government of Tonga and the people of Tonga.