Nominations invited for Maori nurse awards - New Zealand Nurses Organisation

Wednesday, 31 May, 2023 - 13:26

Te RÅ«nanga o TÅpÅ«tanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) is urging MÄori nurses to throw their hats into the ring for the sixth annual Pharmac Tapuhi Kaitiaki Awards.

The awards are sponsored by Pharmac and were first held in 2018. They recognise the positive impact MÄori nurses have on whÄnau and the role they play as key influencers on health outcomes.

Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku says these awards have been created to support MÄori nurses to continue their studies and develop their clinical practice.

"We need a health system that supports services run by MÄori for MÄori to improve the health of our whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi. These awards are a crucial way to tautoko that aspiration, especially for our nurses who are studying to be nurse prescribers and nurse practitioners so they can serve their people who have limited access to health care."

Ms Nuku said some truly exceptional nurses and tauira have been recognised over the years through these awards, and she was confident this year would be no different.

"MÄori nurses are not only dedicated professionals but great innovators. The Kaitiaki Awards provide a wonderful opportunity to showcase their day-to-day mahi for the betterment of their people, hei oranga motuhake mo ngÄ whÄnau, me ngÄ hapÅ«, me ngÄ iwi katoa."

The Tapuhi Kaitiaki Awards are allocated in two categories. The first category for Nurse Practitioner/Nurse Prescriber recognises MÄori nurses who are on a professional development journey to advance their clinical practice and expertise. The second category, MÄori Nurse MÄtauranga, supports nurses and tauira to further their study and/or develop an innovative way to help whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi to access and understand their medicines.

Te PÄtaka Whaioranga Pharma’s Kaituruki MÄori/director Trevor Simpson said they were honoured to be part of this initiative to celebrate and support the contributions and aspirations of MÄori in the health sector.

"This is a partnership with TÅpÅ«tanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa to build in strong and enduring MÄori leadership within the critically important area of nursing.

"Related to this important kaupapa, the awards are a small but important gesture for the growth and development of our MÄori nurses. In many ways this is an investment in the lives of our mokopuna, both now and into the future."

Submissions close on 16 June 2023. Nominations can be made on the NZNO website here.