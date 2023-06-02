Friday, 2 June, 2023 - 13:34

PMA Patron's Reflection on HRH Princess Mele Siu'ilikutapu: "She was very passionate and strongly believed in good health for all people"

As the people of Tonga continue to mourn the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Mele Siu'ilikutapu Kalaniuvalu Fotofili, tributes continue to flow for the Princess, with reflections and memories being shared from Tonga and the world. Among these reflections are those of Lord Viliami Tangi 'o Vaonukonuka, Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) Patron, who shares in the grief of the Pacific nation as he fondly recalls working with the Princess.

"In 2009 we initiated a project called Health Promotion Church and Her Royal Highness Princess Mele Siu'ilikutapu was the Head of the working group. The purpose of the project was to promote good health activities among people of all denominations.

"The World Health Organisation worked alongside us, and the project was instrumental in helping to form a much wider initiative in the World Council of Churches, publishing a booklet titled Health-Promoting Churches in 2021."

Lord Tangi 'o Vaonukonuka remembers HRH as a dedicated and compassionate leader who held the health of her people at the forefront.

"Her Royal Highness was very passionate and strongly believed in good health for all people; her full and dedicated support was very encouraging."

The PMA continues to offer our thoughts and prayers to His Majesty King Tupou VI, Queen Nanasipau'ū Tuku'aho, the Royal Family, the Government of Tonga and the people of Tonga.