'Study tour empowers indigenous leadership, advances equity of outcomes for priority populations'

Tuesday, 6 June, 2023 - 16:53

Collaborative Aotearoa recently concluded a highly successful study tour focussed on indigenous leadership and equity of outcomes for priority populations. The study tour delegates embarked on a transformative journey, visiting several countries renowned for their high-performing, innovative primary and community care systems.

The primary objective of the study tour was to foster knowledge sharing and learning about integrated care systems, while creating strong connections with host organisations. By immersing themselves in diverse healthcare landscapes, the tour delegation gained fresh perspectives and experiences that will serve as invaluable resources in supporting ongoing health reforms and facilitating real community change.

Chief Executive and co-host of the Study Tour, Amarjit Maxwell, said: "The study tour was hugely successful, both in terms of the relationships made and the joint mahi shared. This deep collaboration will continue to support our journey to achieve health equity in Aotearoa. We look forward to sharing our learnings across primary and community care here as part of our Pae Ora Healthy Futures Legislation during our upcoming Wellington conference in August."

Throughout the tour, delegates had the privilege of engaging with esteemed experts and witnessing first hand the remarkable outcomes achieved by these international healthcare systems. The focus was particularly on identifying effective strategies and best practices in integrated care, with an emphasis on promoting indigenous leadership and ensuring equitable health outcomes for priority populations.

One of the key highlights of this study tour was the wealth of insights and learnings that have been acquired from their international hosts including Alberta Health, the Tamarack Institute, Greater Hamilton Ontario Health Team, Indigenous Primary Health Care Council, North York Health and the National Health Service (UK). The last stop on the study tour was the International Conference on Integrated Care in Antwerp, Belgium where a number of the team shared the concept of Collective Action with Communities to support place based care or localities. Collaborative Aotearoa is delighted to announce that these valuable learnings will be shared at the upcoming Collaborative Aotearoa Conference, being held in Wellington from 29-31 August. This conference will serve as a platform for leaders in the redesign of primary and community care systems to benefit from the study tour's findings, with the ultimate aim of achieving "Hauora" - health and wellbeing for all New Zealanders.

IrihÄpeti Mahuika, Chair of Collaborative Aotearoa and co-host of the Study Tour says that "Over the past two weeks our delegation has seen and experienced many inspiring examples of health change systems that support indigenous peoples, and they’re excited to return to New Zealand with their new knowledge to create similar systems for our whÄnau and communities here".

Chief Executive of Western Bay of Plenty PHO Lindsey Webber, and Hauora MÄori Director Kiri Pieta shared with the overseas hosts how a true partnership approach truly benefits whÄnau and communities. Lindsey says "it takes two world views to work together to achieve equity for all, and it was an honour to witness Aotearoa indigenous leaders demonstrating the power of authentic partnerships in advancing wellbeing and health for all the people of Aotearoa."

By leveraging the expertise and experiences gained during the study tour, Collaborative Aotearoa aims to propel the transformation of New Zealand's healthcare system. The organisation firmly believes that by fostering indigenous leadership, promoting equity of outcomes, and implementing integrated care approaches, they can effectively address the unique healthcare challenges faced by priority populations, ensuring that no New Zealander is left behind.

Collaborative Aotearoa extends its heartfelt appreciation to all the organisations and individuals who contributed to the success of the study tour. Their support has been instrumental in enriching the knowledge and capabilities of the tour delegation.