Te Whatu Ora Whanganui 'shines' with first 'DVFREE tick'

Thursday, 8 June, 2023 - 09:03

Christopher Hill, Director Shine Family Violence Education, awarded Te Whatu Ora in Whanganui the DVFREE tick yesterday. He commended them for being the first hospital in Aotearoa to receive ‘the big tick’ in recognition of their commitment to creating a domestic violence-free workplace for it’s over 1300 employees.

"Creating a safe environment for kaimahi to speak up about domestic/family violence, is something we wholeheartedly support. We are committed to providing a safe, supportive environment, and getting them the help they need’" says Kath Fraser-Chapple, Interim Lead Hospital and Specialist Services/Kaihautu Hauora.

Shine provide a range of practical and innovative services to agencies and businesses in their bid to stop domestic violence across the country. The pathway to success involved establishing hospital policies and procedures that ensure any staff member who seeks help for domestic or family violence is protected, respected and offered everything they need. Principles which apply to the values of the hospital through ‘Aroha’, the value oflove, respect and empathy, alongside ‘Manaakitanga’, the value of respect, support and caring where we demonstrate doing our very best for others.

This includes having a diverse team of local First Responders from a variety of roles, departments and cultures, allowing victims to find someone they can connect with rather than a ‘one size fits all’ approach. If local First Responders cannot help, they can connect staff with specialist services, making sure they receive the care and support they need.

Hospital staff have access to a range of resources through their campus intranet. If you are experiencing domestic or family violence you can call the Shine Helpline for free anytime, from any phone in New Zealand on 0508 744 633.

If you are in immediate danger, call 111 and ask for the police. If not safe to speak, push55 on a mobile (any number on a landline) to be put through to Police.