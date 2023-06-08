ME/CFS in primary care

Thursday, 8 June, 2023 - 09:25

ANZMES releases two new resources to guide assessment and management of Myalgic Encephalomyelitis / Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and long COVID.

ANZMES (the national advisory for ME/CFS and a RNZCGP registered provider of continuing education) has released two short reference guides for primary care. These resources offer a snapshot of the key aspects of diagnosis, assessment, symptom management, comorbidities, and care and support planning.

"ME/CFS is a complex and often misunderstood condition, so the aim of this one page resource is to provide a simple reference guide for busy health professionals. We believe that education is key to improving outcomes for patients," says ANZMES president, Fiona Charlton.

"Although assessment and evaluation for long COVID differs to that of ME/CFS, the management of long COVID, when there is no organ damage, is very similar. Utilising the expertise of our medical team, we provide a separate one page resource for long COVID in primary care." she says.