Thoracic Society congratulates the New Zealand government on steps made towards protecting New Zealand lungs from e-cigarettes

Thursday, 8 June, 2023 - 11:43

The Thoracic Society supports the New Zealand government’s e-cigarette announcement, calling it a "step in the right direction." "We thank the government for listening to respiratory health professionals and making some common-sense changes to e-cigarette regulations in New Zealand," says TSANZ CEO, Vincent So. We welcome the government’s commitment to ban any more e-cigarette shops from opening near schools, kura, and marae; banning single-use battery devices; introducing child safety mechanisms; reducing nicotine salt levels; restricting flavour names; and committing to targeted health promotion activities. These changes are all positive for the lung health of New Zealanders, but they do not go far enough.

For months, the Thoracic Society has been calling on the government to reconsider its stance on e-cigarette use in New Zealand. As a professional body of respiratory health professionals, we maintain that e-cigarettes are not best practice for smoking cessation. The little evidence currently available points to e-cigarettes being a useful tool to help smokers quit only when used alongside other supports, for a short period, and as part of a cessation programme closely monitored by a health professional.

"What’s concerning is that we do not yet know the long-term health consequences of e-cigarette use," says Mr So. "While e-cigarettes sound like the ultimate quick fix for smokers who want to quit the habit, we know that they are highly addictive and toxic with over 200 chemicals found in nail-polish remover and weed-killer, and that is not good for anyone’s lungs," explains So. While the government claims that the reduction of smoking rates has decreased over the years due to the increase in e-cigarette use, there is no evidence to back this up. The number of never-smokers turning to e-cigarettes - including young New Zealanders - is on the rise. The Health Ministry’s own data proves this. The 2021/2022 period saw a dramatic rise of never-smokers turning to e-cigarettes from 7% (2017-18) to 18% (2021/22). The June 2023 New Zealand Health Survey also showed that only half of daily e-cigarette users were ex-smokers.

There is a destructive trend starting to form and it is critical that we stop this toxic and addictive product before it claims New Zealander’s health and quality of life. "The Thoracic Society wants to make sure that e-cigarettes are not the loophole to undo all the hard work done through the world- leading smokefree legislation," explains Mr So. "That is why we are asking the government to go further. As a sensible next step, we are calling for a nicotine concentration limit to be implemented; a limit to available flavour options and not just their appealing names; plain packaging requirements; for the strict regulation and enforcement of a ban on media campaigns luring young people into e-cigarette addiction; and for existing stores within the 300 metre radius of schools, kura, and marae to be phased out. These steps will provide an additional buffer to protecting New Zealanders lung health."