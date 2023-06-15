'Mercy Hospice recognises volunteers with spectacular fashion show'

Thursday, 15 June, 2023 - 14:30

Nurses at Mercy Hospice are swapping the scrubs for second-hand scarves as they strut the catwalk this Sunday to celebrate National Volunteer Week - an event to thank the 520 volunteers who provide vital help to 350 terminally-ill patients at any given time, and their whÄnau and families across Auckland.

On Sunday 18 June, Mercy Hospice will host a fashion parade, with staff members modelling second-hand clothes sourced from the new Mercy Hospice retail shop in Ellerslie.

"Immeasurable" is the word Debbie Stevens, Volunteer Coordinator for Patient Care Services, uses to explain the difference the volunteers at Mercy Hospice make.

"Our volunteers help enable the wrap-around service that Mercy provides to patients and their whÄnau," she says. "They are truly extraordinary."

As Aotearoa grapples with a nursing shortage, this limits the time available for nurses to spend with their patients, leaving a gap that the volunteers are able to fill.

Debbie explains that the demand for volunteers at Mercy Hospice is higher than ever, exacerbated by an ageing population. Meanwhile, the volunteers agree it is a privilege helping a terminally-ill person navigate their palliative treatment, making their life as peaceful and beautiful as possible.

Between the volunteers, a vast majority are involved in running the eight second-hand shops around Auckland that enable the continual provision of free care for patients with life-limiting illnesses. The rest of the volunteers work in the patient care service, providing one on one support with patients and their wider whÄnau and families.

"We have eight retail stores, and our volunteers work three-hour shifts. Some stores are open 6 or 7 days a week, so the demand for volunteers is constant. We’re always seeking compassionate people to join us," says Debbie.

Some volunteers act as a companion, working more intimately with their patients and giving whÄnau, families and carers a rest.

Debbie describes the volunteers at Mercy Hospice as "everything."

"Some volunteers at Mercy Hospice serve as companions for patients who do not have any friends, family, or whÄnau to support them. This can come in many ways - chatting or taking them for coffee, or sometimes it’s just sitting with them to provide a supportive presence," she says.

"Our companion volunteers are for patients who are by themselves and step in when their carers need a rest. They receive special training to help them navigate the role, while more specialised training is given to volunteers working with patients who have higher levels of anxiety," says Debbie.

"We strive to offer patients, whÄnau, family, and friends as much wrap-around support as we can, we wrap everyone in our arms, just like our name, te Korowai Atawhai the cloak of Mercy. We are only able to offer this wrap-around support because of the fantastic work of our volunteers, whether they help to keep our shops running to help us maintain our revenue, or offering direct support and care for our patients," says Debbie.

Mercy Hospice is in constant need of volunteer support, but wish to thank their current volunteers for all they do.

"We have hairdressers to call on and give patients haircuts, fresh flowers donated twice a week, flower arranging within the Mercy Hospice building", Debbie continues. "Our volunteers leave a lasting impact on our patients. Their work may not seem like much to them, but it has an enduring influence on our patients," she says.

"Mercy Hospice is not a sad place - our volunteers bring laughter and love to patients and their family and whÄnau alike - it is an extraordinary place."

All proceeds go directly back to Mercy Hospice, ensuring everyone is cared for with a wrap-around service. The new Bargain Basement, downstairs at the Ellerslie store is currently running an opening special, selling all clothing for just $2 per item. So, get in quick!