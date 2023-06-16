Guild welcomes the outcome of legal case against Te Whatu Ora and MoH

Friday, 16 June, 2023 - 12:40

The Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand (the Guild) is welcoming the decision that licences to operate pharmacies granted to Countdown Pharmacies were invalid and unlawful.

The Guild joined legal proceedings challenging two District Health Boards (now Te Whatu Ora) decision to issue contracts, brought by a group of pharmacy owners - the New Zealand Independent Community Pharmacy Group (ICPG). The case also challenged how the Ministry of Health defines effective control when issuing pharmacy licences.

The Guild joined the case as an interested party or intervener to ensure members' interests were before the Court and to seek the best possible outcomes for the sector.

Section 55D(2)(a) of the Medicines Act requires that a company granted a licence to operate a pharmacy must be both majority-owned by pharmacists and the pharmacist shareholders must have "effective control" of the company.

In a decision released yesterday, Justice Gwyn found that effective control requires positive control and mere veto power or negative control by pharmacist shareholders does not amount to "effective control" of the company (Medicines Act, s 55D(2)(a)). As a result, she ruled that the licences granted by the Ministry of Health to RX8 (a company operating Countdown Pharmacies) should be set aside.

Guild Chief Executive, Andrew Gaudin says "We welcome this decision and were pleased to see repeated acknowledgement of the evidence presented by counsel for the Guild in the Judge’s decision.

"Given the significant financial investment and expertise we brought to the case, it’s great to know the important role our evidence had on this positive outcome for the community pharmacy sector.

"While ICPG and the Guild were not successful on the other matters raised in the case, we hope members are satisfied that we made the right decision in joining the case and represented their interests effectively."