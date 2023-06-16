Fifty new med school places a good start but only the beginning - ASMS

Friday, 16 June, 2023 - 15:58

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists - Toi Mata Hauora has welcomed the Government’s decision to increase medical student numbers.

"More medical students strengthen our medical workforce pipeline," said ASMS Executive Director Sarah Dalton, "but we need to keep adding in coming years - 50 more for 2025 and 50 more the year after that."

ASMS wants to see all political parties back continued growth in numbers. "Whoever forms the next government will have to build on the first steps taken here and keep building," said Dalton.

"While 50 more places are a great start, we need to ensure we retain the senior registrars and SMOs we do have. As these students hit their clinical years in our hospitals, we’re set to have more senior doctors leaving.