Tertiary students inspire change in Taranaki - Te Whatu Ora Taranaki

Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 - 15:37

Hauora Taiwhenua's Rural Health Careers Promotion programme is heading to Taranaki on the 26th of June, with six tertiary students from around Aotearoa New Zealand volunteering for the second round of rural school visits for 2023.

The Rural Health Careers Promotion programme is crucial to Hauora Taiwhenua’s efforts to address New Zealand's chronic lack of rural health professionals, a point of note within the Taranaki region.

Josiah Edwin, University of Otago, 3rd Year Medicine student, and volunteer for the 2022 Taranaki trip said, "As tauira tÄkuta, I really enjoyed meeting some amazing high school students who were curious, driven, and eager to learn about the career pathways that are open to them. As a university student, I lost some perspective about how exciting my job and education were. Through talking to these high school students, I was able to see my profession and study in a novel, exciting light".

The volunteers will travel to the rural towns of HÄwera, Stratford, New Plymouth, Omata, and Patea, to complete a busy itinerary for the week ahead.

Monday 26 th

Patea Area School 10:45am - 11:45am (Year 9 - 10) Te Paepae O Aotea 1pm - 2pm

Te Paepae O Aotea 2pm - 2:50pm

Tuesday 27 th

Stratford High School 9:45am - 10:45am (open)

New Plymouth Girls High School Scotlands Hostel main office 6:30pm - 8pm (Year 11,12,13)

Thursday 29th

Green School New Zealand 11:40pm - 12:40pm (Year 9,10)

Through a good mix of hands-on experience with medical and dental equipment and theory-based learning, these interactive workshops have something that suited everyone, and are an excellent way to engage and inspire secondary school children to consider the various health disciplines available through tertiary education. The programme is also a practical way for tertiary health students to give back, with many being from rural backgrounds sharing their real-life experiences.

Hauora Taiwhenua CE, Dr Grant Davidson stated, "Getting a rural health workforce that is trained and wanting to work in rural areas is a long-term goal. Overseas studies have shown that the greatest chance we have is to train rural students, get as much of the training based in rural areas, and then they are likely to stay practicing in those rural towns. This programme is the first step in getting our rural rangatahi interested in following health careers".

Barriers of distance, travel and isolation are all factors that rural students face, with these especially heightened when considering health as a study and career option. Visiting Taranaki allows its rangatahi to understand that there are ways to overcome these barriers and unlock training that will result in a health career for life. Josiah said of this impact, " along with that, it was invaluable to meet and work with tauira from other healthcare professions and understand our roles as individuals and what we all bring to the healthcare team".