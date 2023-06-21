Te Oranganui to host Whanau Ora Day for the whanganui community

Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 - 17:01

"WhÄnau Ora is about giving our whÄnau (families) the opportunity to dream - and to realise their dreams and aspirations - in their own way.

The Whanganui War Memorial Centre is set to come to life on the 22nd July 2023, from 11am to 4pm, as Te Oranganui Trust, (a local Iwi/MÄori health organisation) host a WhÄnau Ora Day. This day will bring the whole community together and is a chance for whÄnau to discover what services, groups and opportunities are available within the Whanganui community, including Ruapehu, RangitÄ«kei, South Taranaki and Manawatu.

There will be activities for the whole whÄnau from pepÄ« (babies) through to kaumatua (the elderly). The entire day is free of charge. There will be entertainment from local talent, kapa haka, kai, activities, giveaways, job-seeker support and CV writing, mirimiri, rongoÄ, tÄmoko hokohoko and much more.

WhÄnau are at the centre of WhÄnau Ora and of this day and Te Oranganui see this as a regular event on their calendar moving forward. "We are really excited to bring this together for everyone who calls Whanganui home. We’d love to see the community come out in force to celebrate all that is us, together" commented Wheturangi Walsh-Tapiata (MÄtaiwhetu-CEO Te Oranganui Trust).

"We have purposefully chosen this time of the year to align with Puanga. Puanga symbolises the end of one year, and the beginning of the new year on the lunar calendar. It is a time to come together and celebrate our achievements, to remember those we have lost and to set our intentions for the year ahead. It is a time to dream big." Wheturangi Walsh-Tapiata said.

"We are very excited to hold this free event for the community to come and enjoy themselves, all while being able to learn more about what our community has to offer, a showcase of WhÄnau Ora in action.

Local services, community groups and organisations who wish to join us to promote the work they do in the community are invited to have a stall/demonstration/promotion. Please contact support@teoranganui.co.nz for further information.