'Radio Hauraki to hold Day in Loo in support of Bowel Cancer New Zealand'

Monday, 26 June, 2023 - 13:05

Around three Kiwis die from bowel cancer every day across New Zealand, so the team at Radio Hauraki are getting behind Bowel Cancer Awareness Month this June, raising awareness and funds with a 12 hour long live broadcast dubbed a ‘Day in Loo’ - delivered straight from the bog.

Hosted at the Radio Hauraki local, The Empire Tavern, on Wednesday 28 June, the radio network’s hosts will be encouraging Kiwis to flush away the stigma, shining a light on bowel cancer while they sit on the loo chatting to a special line up of guests, including great New Zealander and Alternative Commentary Collective host, Dai Henwood. Famous Kiwi musician and Shihad frontman, Jon Toogood, will also perform three songs live at midday.

Matt Heath, Radio Hauraki Breakfast Host, says Day in Loo aims to support the great work Bowel Cancer New Zealand does in supporting people living with bowel cancer, and their families.

"Day in Loo was created with our very dear mate, Dai Henwood, in mind, as he recently opened up about living with incurable stage four bowel cancer. This sparked the idea here at Radio Hauraki to use our voice for good and support Dai and other Kiwis living with the disease, as well as raising a load of awareness and cash to help Kiwis beat bowel cancer.

"Tune in or come on down to The Empire to hear our usual verbal diarrhoea, along with plenty of potty puns and interviews with some amazing Kiwis. We’ll be urging people not to sit on their symptoms and to get tested, and we’ll be pushing to raise a huge pile of steaming cash to help Bowel Cancer New Zealand continue their fantastic work," says Heath.

Bowel Cancer New Zealand General Manager, Rebekah Heal, says: "When Radio Hauraki came to us with the idea for Day in Loo, we thought it was fantastic. This initiative will not only help wipe away some of the stigma that comes with talking about something so personal, but it has the potential to save lives. Bowel cancer can affect anyone, and early detection is key to beating it, so we’re stoked to have the additional support of Radio Hauraki to help us get the message out there during Bowel Cancer Awareness month."

With the support of Plumbing World, Radio Hauraki hosts including Matt Heath, Jeremy Wells, Angelina Grey, Greg Prebble, Jason Hoyte, Mike Minogue and Chris 'Keyzie' Key will broadcast from pristine porcelain thrones on the stage at The Empire.

Day in Loo kicks off on Wednesday 28 June from 6am and runs until 6pm at 137 Victoria Street West, Auckland CBD or tune in across Radio Hauraki’s radio frequencies or live on iHeartRadio. An instant $3 donation can be made by texting LOO to 3493 or by heading online to www.dayinloo.co.nz