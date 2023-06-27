'Give Sh-t for Good' and support Bowel Cancer NZ

Tuesday, 27 June, 2023 - 12:49

Do you know someone who could do with getting a bit of sh-t?

Inspired by the fact one in three Bowel Cancer sufferers are too embarrassed to talk about poop to their GP, the Give Sh-t for Good initiative aims to get the nation talking sh-t to raise money and awareness for Bowel Cancer NZ.

Kiwis can give sh-t for good with a lovingly crafted sh-t by ceramics master, Bob Steiner. Available in six sh-tty colours, these high-quality ceramic sh-ts are perfect for friends and enemies.

Simply choose a colour, add your personalised note, and the Give Sh-t for Good team will drop a ceramic sh-t on any NZ doorstep on your behalf.

100% of proceeds from ceramic sh-ts sold goes to Bowel Cancer NZ, so they can continue to raise awareness and support bowel cancer sufferers across the country.

Want to find out more or give some sh-t? Click the link here.