'Give Sh-t for Good' and support Bowel Cancer NZ

|
[ login or create an account ]
Do you know someone who could do with getting a bit of sh-t?
Inspired by the fact one in three Bowel Cancer sufferers are too embarrassed to talk about poop to their GP, the Give Sh-t for Good initiative aims to get the nation talking sh-t to raise money and awareness for Bowel Cancer NZ.
Kiwis can give sh-t for good with a lovingly crafted sh-t by ceramics master, Bob Steiner. Available in six sh-tty colours, these high-quality ceramic sh-ts are perfect for friends and enemies.
Simply choose a colour, add your personalised note, and the Give Sh-t for Good team will drop a ceramic sh-t on any NZ doorstep on your behalf.
100% of proceeds from ceramic sh-ts sold goes to Bowel Cancer NZ, so they can continue to raise awareness and support bowel cancer sufferers across the country.
Want to find out more or give some sh-t? Click the link here.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice