Government needs to end kidney health inequities - Ricardo Menéndez March

Wednesday, 28 June, 2023 - 11:11

The Green Party is urging the Government to ensure everyone can access adequate kidney health treatment.

"Today’s report by Kidney Health New Zealand is a reflection of the broader systemic challenges in our healthcare system. People who work in kidney health are under severe stress, too many people are left without adequate treatment and not enough resources are put into prevention", says Ricardo Menéndez March, Green Party health spokesperson.

"We know that food insecurity, lack of access to housing, and inadequate incomes plays a role in health outcomes which is why the Green Party has a plan to introduce an Income Guarantee to lift every family out of poverty and ensure that people who need to take time out of paid work while on dialysis or with chronic kidney illnesses, or recovering from transplant surgery can will always get 80% of the minimum wage.

"But we also know we also have to invest in the kidney health infrastructure so people can access dialysis treatment and our workforce is looked after.

"Kidney Health New Zealand also backs what many researchers have established: we need to work on addressing the health inequities MÄori and Pasifika face.

"The Greens back the key recommendations in this report, particularly ensuring people can access treatment where they live. This will remove barriers for people with chronic kidney disease to participate in their communities, particularly in rural areas.

"Ending poverty, funding treatment and detection services are all political choices. The Government has an opportunity to listen to the voices of people living with chronic kidney disease and work holistically to end kidney health inequities once and for all," says Ricardo Menéndez March.