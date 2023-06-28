Announcing Ka Puta Ka Ora Emerge Aotearoa

|
National health, housing and social service provider Emerge Aotearoa has today been gifted the new name ‘Ka Puta Ka Ora Emerge Aotearoa’ by eastern Waikato iwi, NgÄti HauÄ.
The name gifting ceremony took place at Rukumoana Marae with NgÄti HauÄ kaumÄtua, kuia, and other representatives; Te Tumuaki Hone Thompson; Emerge Aotearoa Chief Executive Barbara Disley; Emerge Aotearoa Boards, entities, and kaimahi in attendance.
‘Ka Puta Ka Ora Emerge Aotearoa’ was gifted by NgÄti HauÄ KaumÄtua Koro Rewi Rubal Rapana (NgÄti Raukawa, NgÄti HauÄ) with support from the iwi, and can be interpreted as a place that provides an uplifting haven that promotes individual and whÄnau wellbeing.
It is a name that embraces all New Zealanders and signifies the organisation’s strong ties to tangata whenua. The name supports Emerge Aotearoa’s journey to being a Tangata Tiriti organisation and advances its commitment to the health and wellbeing of the people it serves.
Emerge Aotearoa Group Chief Executive Dr Barbara Disley said it was an honour to receive the gifted name as an organisation walking a Tangata Tiriti pathway. "As a Tangata Tiriti organisation, we are committed to working in partnership with whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi," she says. "We take our responsibilities to be a good Tiriti partner in these relationships seriously. The gifting is a sign of the esteem that we hold for each other."
Emerge Aotearoa will transition to the new name over the next few months.
This taonga was first discussed in 2017, when NgÄti HauÄ KaumÄtua Koro Rubal learned that several people who accessed services provided by Emerge Aotearoa whakapapa to NgÄti HauÄ. He presented this kÅrero to the NgÄti HauÄ kaumÄtua with the idea of gifting Emerge Aotearoa a Te Reo MÄori name. Ka Puta Ka Ora was part of a proverb used by KÄ«ngi TÄwhiao (1825-1894), the second MÄori King, to uplift people during the Waikato Wars when many were left homeless, alienated, and dispossessed.
Emerge Aotearoa Mana Whakahaere Phyllis Tangitu and Pou Ärahi Edwin Wikatene have worked with NgÄti HauÄ iwi to prepare for the celebrations. Te Tumuaki Hone Thompson has also played an integral part in the gifting. Hone and the kaumÄtua of NgÄti HauÄ acknowledge that the name will be used nationally, and say they are proud to know that it originates from NgÄti HauÄ.
Phyllis, who is also of NgÄti HauÄ whakapapa, says, "This is a significant milestone for Emerge Aotearoa. As we continue our journey to become a Tangata Tiriti organisation, we are thankful and proud to be gifted ‘Ka Puta Ka Ora Emerge Aotearoa’. As bearers of the name, we need to be honourable and acknowledge it as a wonderful example of future relationships with iwi/mana whenua across Aotearoa."
Emerge Aotearoa’s relationship with NgÄti HauÄ and NgÄti Wairere has been significant, with KaumÄtua Atutahi Riki and Piripi Matika providing leadership and support for many years.
Emerge Aotearoa would like to acknowledge the elders from NgÄti HauÄ who have been part of this process but are no longer with us.
