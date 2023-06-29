Ground-breaking Dahlia supplement to support normal blood sugar and insulin levels now available - Lifespan New Zealand

Thursday, 29 June, 2023 - 10:56

A Kiwi joint venture has launched a ground-breaking product on the global market that uses the extract of dahlia plants to support normal blood sugar and insulin levels.

The new supplement, Dahlia4, is believed to be the world’s first research-backed dahlia extract and contains a specific combination of plant molecules that support healthy blood glucose levels.

Christchurch-based supplements brand Lifespan New Zealand has worked with University of Otago neuroscientist Associate Professor Alexander Tups to develop the patented formula product, DE-BIS276®, that comes from the dahlia plant.

"Dahlia4 is a real breakthrough product and is 100 percent natural, containing the dahlia extract and two additional plant molecules to enhance the product’s efficacy," says Dr Tups. "It is a daily supplement that should ideally be used in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle to support brain circulation and normal blood sugar."

"Dahlia4 is the result of 10 years of research identifying and experimenting with an extract of the dahlia plant that supports healthy circulation in the brain and blood sugar balance. This aligns with scientific evidence now suggesting brain function is a new area of focus for supporting normal blood sugar levels."

The dahlias used for the production of the supplement were selected from specialist growers in the South Island. The plants are now cultivated and processed in a Christchurch facility to ensure they have the right characteristics and that quality is consistent.

"Bringing Dahlia4 to market is really exciting for me and my team, particularly as it may support the brain function and blood sugar levels of thousands of people worldwide," says Dr Tups. "Research into the dahlia extract remains ongoing, and I am hopeful about finding further applications for its use."

Dahlia4 is being brought to market by Lifespan New Zealand alongside its well-established range of 100 percent natural supplements.

"Dahlia4 is a ground-breaking product with real potential," says Lifespan New Zealand’s Marketing Director, Ben Winters. "We will be using our retail experience and established global channels to ensure customers all over the world can benefit from the world-leading work of Dr Tups and his team."

Available for global delivery in bottles that contain 60 capsules, Dahlia4 has limited availability at present and is expected to sell out quickly. A pre-order system has been put in place to help meet anticipated global demand.

Dahlia4 is available for purchase and worldwide delivery at dahlia4.com.

Photos for media use are available at this link.