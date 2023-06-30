NZ Doctor's appeal of Covid misinformation suspension heard - NZDSOS

Friday, 30 June, 2023 - 14:33

On Wednesday morning, Dr Alison Goodwin was in Wellington District Court to appeal an extreme decision made by the Medical Council of New Zealand (MCNZ) that saw her suspended and without an Annual Practicing Certificate (APC) for 10 months during the Covid pandemic. Her "crime"? Speaking the truth as she perceived it - an opinion that did not align with the NZ government and MCNZ’s messaging.

In late 2020, New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out With Science (NZDSOS) member Dr. Goodwin started to speak publicly about her concerns with the NZ government’s Covid response and the lack of Informed Consent in relation to the Covid vaccination. As a doctor for nearly 30 years, most recently a General Practitioner and also trained in lifestyle medicine, she provided information to interested members of the public both online and at popular public meetings.

Despite no patient complaints and no evidence of harm being caused, the MCNZ investigated, harassed, and dealt heavy-handed punishment to Dr. Goodwin for asking questions and voicing her professional medical opinion.

At no time in New Zealand’s past have doctors faced suspension for asking questions. Suspension is an extreme measure, not even assigned to deviant doctors who steal prescription drugs. She was prohibited from practicing medicine and earning a living for 10 months based on what the MCNZ saw as professional misconduct that allegedly brought the medical profession into disrepute.

"It’s inappropriate and unethical to force a person to have a medical procedure against their wishes or under coercion," says Dr Goodwin. "At medical school, three principles were ingrained into me. Number one: first do no harm. Number two: the right to informed consent. And number three: the right to decline medical treatment. All three of those things were ignored during the response so I had to speak up."

Although Dr Goodwin has waited for 16 months to be heard on appeal, she must wait yet again, as the decision on her appeal today has been deferred and is not expected for weeks.

Positive messages in support of her stance continue to grow throughout social media, showing that many people in New Zealand appreciate Dr Goodwin’s words.