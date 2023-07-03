New X-ray room opens at Waimarino Health Centre - Te Whatu Ora

Monday, 3 July, 2023 - 11:43

The Ruapehu community no longer has to travel to Whanganui for routine x-rays thanks to the latest imaging technology now available at the Waimarino Health Centre.

The new machine is similar to the equipment used at Te Whatu Ora Whanganui and allows the Waimarino Health Centre team to produce high quality images with lower radiation doses on par to that produced at the main hospital.

The service is open Tuesday and Thursday with one Medical Imaging Technologist onsite. Additional staff cover will be provided by Te Whatu Ora Whanganui if required.

People using the new equipment will save themselves hours of travel, waiting time and petrol costs by using the health centre for routine x-ray imaging, rather than traveling to Whanganui.

Lisa Sicily Clinical Manager Radiology Te Whatu Ora Whanganui said; "It’s great to have this new equipment in a small rural health centre. For some people travelling to Whanganui is difficult and this increases access to vital services."

Appointments can be made by phoning the centre on 06 385 5019, or through referral from your GP or healthcare provider.

Waimarino Health Centre

22 Seddon Street, Raetihi 4632