Health plan good sign ahead of bargaining - STONZ

Tuesday, 4 July, 2023 - 17:26

Resident Doctors’ Union - Specialty Trainees of New Zealand (STONZ) - welcomes the government's newly released Health workforce plan 2023/24.

STONZ President Christina Matthews says the document is timely. "Given the significant issues that our doctors are facing, this commitment to action is welcome and gives us greater optimism ahead of our employment negotiations in September.

"We have been talking with Minister Verrall about the issues that our members face and what the solutions are for some time. It is great to know that she has listened.

"We all know that this health crisis has been created over a period of decades and I don’t think anyone reasonably expects it to be turned around overnight.

"That said, many of the key actions needed to attract and retain resident doctors can be taken quickly and we expect to see that commitment from the government in our pay negotiations.

Over the last decade there has been a steady trend of resident doctors’ hours increasing while their pay falls behind. While that’s still the case it is very hard for people to want to stay in New Zealand."

STONZ is the union for resident doctors that is run by resident doctors and advocates for the long-term benefit of its members, their training, their patients, and New Zealand’s health system.