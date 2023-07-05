Third medical school is good thinking - ASMS

Wednesday, 5 July, 2023 - 12:42

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists - Toi Mata Hauora is heartened by the National Party’s proposal to establish a third medical school in Kirikiriroa.

"We need to train and retain more doctors here in Aotearoa. We cannot maintain our reliance on the global market to provide our senior doctors," says ASMS Executive Director Sarah Dalton.

In mid-June ASMS welcomed the Government’s increase of 50 medical school places but noted the need to do more. "This is exactly the right sort of next step," says Dalton.

"Yesterday Te Whatu Ora launched their Workforce Plan, which was a start. However, its focus is on the next 12 months. Today’s proposal from National is a big piece in the workforce puzzle. It looks to the longer term and is much needed."

"There are flow-on implications we need to keep in mind. If we grow the numbers at medical school, we need to build in capacity for clinical placements, training, and supervision at each stage of undergraduate and vocational training. But those are all good problems to have as we grow the local supply of doctors."

"We strongly encourage all other parties, including the current Government, to show their support for this plan. Perhaps it can be the foundation for a long-term political consensus on how we get the heath system in Aotearoa we all need and deserve."