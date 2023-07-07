Buller Health's services temporarily operating at reduced capacity this coming Sunday

Friday, 7 July, 2023 - 16:35

Buller Health’s health care services will be temporarily operating at reduced capacity this Sunday (July 9) due to continued staff illness, with alternate plans in place for patients needing care during this time.

No current patients are impacted by this change.

During this time, the following temporary changes to services will be in place:

A PRIME-trained clinician will be available during this period St John will continue to provide usual emergency response services Anyone needing admission will be transferred to Greymouth’s Te NÄ«kau Hospital.

"These changes have been put in place due to staff illness and while every effort was made to find a suitable solution, we were unable to resolve this situation," says Dr Murray Wiggins, Clinical Director Buller Health.

"We would like to take this opportunity to reassure everyone that if you or a member of your whÄnau needs emergency or acute care these services are still available 24/7. We value and appreciate the Buller community’s on-going understanding and support of this situation," says Dr Wiggins.

Remember, if you are injured or experiencing severe symptoms, it’s critical that you call 111.

If you are feeling unwell with any condition, you can phone Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free health advice 24/7 or your general practice team to discuss your situation and symptoms rather than visiting in person. This will ensure that you get to access appropriate treatment and medication to help you stay well, even if you are at home isolating.

If you have a mild illness, you can check the Te Whatu Ora | Te Tai o Poutini West Coast or HealthInfo websites for more information on what to do or where to go if you are unsure.

For appointments, enquiries, prescriptions or results please phone Buller Medical Centre on 03 788 9277 during week day opening hours (Monday - Friday 8:45am - 5:00pm).

For COVID-19 health advice please call 0800 358 5453.

If you’re worried about yourself, or someone in your whÄnau who has a respiratory illness, see the checklist here of symptoms to watch out for, and when you should seek medical advice.