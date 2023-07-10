TMA celebrates 80th anniversary and hosts annual conference

Monday, 10 July, 2023 - 14:55

The Tonga Medical Association (TMA), the oldest non-governmental organization (NGO) in Tonga, will be celebrating its 80th Anniversary and upcoming annual conference this week. This momentous occasion celebrates the rich history, notable achievements, and ongoing commitment of TMA to the medical profession and the people of Tonga.

TMA has played a pivotal role in advancing healthcare in Tonga and the Pacific region, with this year's theme being 'Investing in the future of TMA; learning, developing, cultivating - 80 years on'. Driven by its vision and guided by its constitution, TMA remains dedicated to achieving its objectives and promoting excellence in medical practice.

President of the TMA, Dr Veisinia Matoto, acknowledges the challenges encountered by the organization throughout its history and the continuous efforts to overcome these.

"Challenges over the years has been somewhat unchanged. This includes the workforce - we still need more doctors.

"We have to contend with the issue of brain drain which is ongoing. We are grateful though that although some of our members have moved on to greener pastures, most have given back to Tonga in other ways which has benefited the people of the Kingdom."

The highly anticipated conference will bring together 22 distinguished speakers, predominantly medical specialists from New Zealand, Australia, and Fiji. The conference will cover a wide range of topics including vascular surgery, orthopedics, breast cancer, bowel cancer, gynaecology oncology, and pathology.

Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) CEO, Debbie Sorensen will be the keynote speaker at TMA’s Women’s Breakfast. Mrs Sorensen reflects on the long-standing partnership between PMA and TMA.

"Notable members of PMA, including our Patron Lord Viliami Tangi 'o Vaonukonuka, Chairperson Dr Kiki Maoate, and former life members Dr Leopino Foliaki and Professor Sitaleki Finau, are also members of TMA.

"We greatly admire the work that TMA undertakes in terms of clinical leadership in Tonga and across the region, the service that members provide to the community and families and the clinical excellence that members display on a daily basis. PMA extends its heartfelt congratulations on this momentous occasion."

TMA's commitment to upholding standards of practice is evident through its membership in the Tonga Medical Council. Dr Matoto highlights the significance of this year's event and the value of commemorating TMA's history.

"A big part of this conference, is about strengthening the connection with the past, being aware of our history, upholding the legacy and hopefully inspiring our young members to aspire to maintain the high standards and professionalism that is part of TMA."

The Tonga Medical Association Conference will be taking place at the Faonelua Convention Centre in Tonga, from Wednesday 12 July - Friday 14 July 2023.