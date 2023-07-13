Paddlers rally together to make waves for suicide prevention in New Zealand - I Am Hope

Thursday, 13 July, 2023 - 12:21

A remarkable voyage is set to unfold as paddlers from all corners of the south gear up for a momentous challenge-a 4500km paddle around New Zealand. This inspiring endeavour aims to raise both awareness and vital funds for youth mental health charity I Am Hope.

The event will commence on Thursday, July 13th, at 7:00 PM and culminate on Monday, July 17th, at 7:00 AM. Participants will employ rowers, rowing machines, canoes, kayaks, wakas, or dragon boats, collectively aiming to conquer the target distance of 4,500km.

Some will row for 24 hours straight, or more.

The journey will commence from various locations, including 18 Redwood St, Blenheim, where Simply the Breast, a team of breast cancer survivors, has successfully rallied support from the Blenheim Fire Brigade and local police.

In Christchurch, boats will be available at Owles Terrace, New Brighton, Lake Rua behind the Airport on Sawyers Arms Road, as well as at Kaiapoi on the Kaiapoi River, departing from Murphy Park.

Ergs will be accessible at St Johns Hall in Rawhiti Domain, New Brighton, starting from 7 PM on Thursday, July 13th, until 7 AM on Monday, July 17th. The dedicated Blue Watch team from Anzac Drive Fire Station in Christchurch will also be present.

Mike Robinson, the event organiser, says it’s crucial to shed light on mental health struggles within the community.

"I have witnessed first-hand the silent battles fought by many in our community against the Black Dog, including my own. Emerging from one of the darkest holes in years, it was the collective strength of those around me that pulled me out. This journey is not just about me; it's a reminder of the power of community and the imperative to support one another," he says.

Givealittle link: https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/paddle-for-hope?fbclid=IwAR1hUoZk7hsYtQI5nw9goRAWHZ78I5SpRc8P-d0EyXj0WFPCTcCC1SgMdiA