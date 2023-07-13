Urgent recall of hospital loan equipment - Te Whatu Ora Taranaki

Thursday, 13 July, 2023 - 12:52

Te Whatu Ora Taranaki hospitals are urgently requesting un-used loan equipment such as crutches to please be returned as stocks available for current patients is running extremely low.

Each month the hospital issues an average of 600 to 650 physiotherapy and occupational therapy aids for short-term use which adds up to approximately 10,000 pieces of equipment that need to be recalled a year.

The hospitals have so much unreturned equipment and it would be great to get it back as winter hits us and demand increases, says Te Whatu Ora Occupational Therapy lead for Taranaki, Karien Visagie.

"Taranaki hospitals purchase 800 sets of crutches a year alone and there are less than 150 currently available for patients," explains Karien.

"There’s a massive range of aids issued for independence but the frequently issued, and not returned items, include crutches, walking frames, walkers, shower stools, toilet frames, raised toilet seats, bed levers and bed side commodes." Hospital equipment will have a silver sticker on it with a barcode that stated "Taranaki Base Hospital" either on the legs or at the bottom of the seat.

In New Plymouth, people can drive in through the Tukapa St entrance to take their equipment to the stores area at the rear of Base Hospital where it’s easy to drive up and drop off without needing to park. Or you can take it to the main entrance reception.

South and Central Taranaki equipment can be returned to the main entrance or rear of HÄwera Hospital and the Stratford Health Centre.

If someone is really struggling to return equipment to the hospital, a home pick-up can be arranged. Please contact the Equipment Administrator on 06 753 6139 ext 7736.

"If you have equipment that was issued short term but have had it for more than six months and are still using it, then we can arrange long term loan equipment - please just phone!" says Karien.

"Your support on returned equipment no longer needed would be greatly appreciated!"