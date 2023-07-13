Alternate acute care plans in place at Buller Health next week

Thursday, 13 July, 2023 - 14:11

Next week, Buller Health will be introducing alternate care plans to its acute care service to accommodate reduced staffing capacity.

The following temporary changes will be in place this coming Monday (17 July) and also from Thursday 20 July through to Sunday 23 July.

A PRIME-trained clinician will be available on-call to respond to community emergencies on these days. St John will continue to provide usual emergency response services. Anyone needing admission will be transferred to Greymouth’s Te Nîkau Hospital.

No current inpatients will be impacted by these changes and all other services like Buller Medical Centre and outpatient clinics continue to be available.

"Ongoing staff shortages mean that we need to put in place alternate plans in our acute care zone for several days next week. Leading up to this decision, our medical staffing team has made every effort to find suitable roster coverage but unfortunately we have been unable to resolve this situation," says Dr Murray Wiggins, Clinical Director Buller Health.

"Once again, we want to thank the Buller community for their on-going patience and apologise for any inconvenience that this situation may cause," says Dr Wiggins.

Remember, if you or a member of your whânau are injured or experiencing severe symptoms, it’s critical that you call 111.