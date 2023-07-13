Children under 14 will receive free consultations at White Cross Whangarei

Thursday, 13 July, 2023 - 14:13

Children under 14 will receive free consultations at White Cross Whangārei Monday to Friday, 7.30 am to 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday, 8 am to 8 pm, effective today, 13 July 2023. The clinic is also open on public holidays.

The investment of approximately $600,000 provides essential access to healthcare for all under 14-year-olds in Te Tai Tokerau.