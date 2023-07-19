Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 - 16:06

Hatikvah Blue Hope Foundation is calling for urgent prioritising of mental health support for police.

In an opinion piece out today read here, managing director Allister Rose drew attention to the distressing consequences faced by the Met Police Service in the UK due to the conviction of serving police officers for serious crimes.

Rose said the UK experiences raise vital questions about the potential impact of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) on law enforcement personnel and underline the urgent need for comprehensive mental health support within our New Zealand police force.

One common symptom of PTSD is emotional numbing, which can cause individuals to become desensitised to the impact of their actions and struggle with emotional regulation. For police, this phenomenon can have concerning implications, including potential abuse of power, misconduct, and harm against vulnerable community members.

New Zealand Police has a moral and legal obligation to prioritise its officers' mental health and well-being, Rose said.

This responsibility is particularly underscored at the Police National Headquarters (PNHQ), where providing a safe and supportive work environment is crucial. Unfortunately, many managers are not adequately trained to recognise the symptoms of PTSD, resulting in officers being placed on performance management plans instead of receiving the necessary medical treatment.

"If we offer one piece of advice, it would be to adopt internationally recognised best practices: Incorporate the controls and guidelines outlined in best practice frameworks, such as those recommended by WorkSafe NZ and ISO45003," Rose said.

"This includes conducting specialist health and safety investigations to identify and address problem areas.

"However, we don’t believe the police bosses will listen. After all, they are before the courts on two active charges from WorkSafe.

"As the recent IPCA report pointed out, they didn’t even listen to their health and safety advisers during the parliament riots," Rose said.

New Zealand Police must learn from the warning signs observed in the UK and take proactive steps to prioritise the mental health of our police frontline. By embracing these measures, we can work towards a future where the mental health of our police officers receives the attention it deserves, enabling them to serve with integrity, compassion, and resilience.