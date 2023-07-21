Whanau voice must be given mana, CCTOs’ effects 'minimised' - NZAC

Friday, 21 July, 2023 - 18:10

Serious concerns about compulsory community treatment orders (CCTOs) should be heeded, says NZ Association of Counsellors President Sarah Maindonald.

Her comments follow the release of the Lived Experiences of Compulsory Community Treatment Orders report, by Te Hiringa Mahara - Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission.

The report documents how tÄngata whaiora, whÄnau/family, and MÄori feel marginalised in processes that determine what treatment they receive.

At the heart of this treatment are CCTOs, which have increased by 8 per cent between 2017 and 2021 with almost 7,000 people under compulsory treatment throughout Aotearoa.

"We support the concerns highlighted in the Commission’s report, especially as MÄori are more likely to be subject to CCTOs than other populations in Aotearoa," Maindonald says.

"Greater collaboration is needed between whÄnau, clinicians and the courts that embeds Te Tiriti o Waitangi and a Te Ao MÄori worldview, as recommended by the Commission."

Maindonald acknowledges the significant stresses on mental health services currently, however, she adds that many should be concerned if CCTOs’ increases continued and became the norm.

"We support Commission Chair Hayden Wano’s calls for new mental health law and a reduction in the inequitable use of CCTOs for MÄori and Pacific," Maindonald says.

"We know psychiatrists and clinicians are under significant duress but whÄnau voice must be given mana in this process.

"Pharmaceutical therapies alone, potentially, exclude indigenous therapies and marginalise the importance of working more holistically - as recommended by He Ara Oranga."