VIANZ responds to Paddy Gower on vaping

Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 - 13:24

The Vaping Association of New Zealand (VIANZ) agrees with Paddy Gower on the following:

1. The health and financial burden from smoking tobacco is terrible. 5,000 kiwis’ die every year due to smoking related illness. If we are to successfully stamp out tobacco, we need to make sure the most effective smoking cessation tool is accessible to those who need it.

2. If you don't smoke, don't vape.

3. If you smoke, you should switch to vaping immediately. Vaping products are universally accepted to be at least 95% less harmful than cigarettes, and in New Zealand pack-a-day smokers can save upwards of $9000 each year if they successfully switch to vaping products. The health and financial benefits for smokers switching to vaping products are clear.

4. Stronger steps need to be taken to protect our youth. The regulations designed to keep our young people safe are not being enforced. Industry has paid an estimated $3 million to the Government through licensing fees, and to date has not seen any of this funding used in a constructive way to tackle youth vaping. VIANZ continues to ask for heavier penalties for retailers who breach the regulations, as well as suspensions and cancellations of licenses for repeat offenders.

5. Education for schools, parents and children is critical. Our education system needs greater support from the Ministry of Health, so schools are armed with information to educate their student bodies on, and parents are empowered to have conversations with their children.

We do not agree that:

1. Vaping is virtually untested in terms of its impact on health. Globally, tobacco kills 7 million people per year, contrastingly nicotine vaping devices have been used by 82 million consumers for far longer than many approved medicines or consumer products and reports of serious adverse effects are extremely rare. Vaping products have been readily available for over 20 years.

2. Nicotine levels should be reduced. Smokefree success is intrinsically linked to providing smokers with products containing similar nicotine levels to cigarettes to help them quit. Reducing nicotine levels in vaping products would be counterproductive to our Smokefree ambitions. Note: New Zealand regulations cap nicotine levels in vaping products, this means they only deliver around 70% of the nicotine of a traditional cigarette.

3. The vaping industry in New Zealand is controlled by big tobacco. VIANZ represents and supports New Zealand’s local manufacturers, retailers, and importers - this is to ensure freedom from influence from both big tobacco and big pharma. Collectively, locally owned and operated companies make up over 90% of the local market - big tobacco may have a stronghold internationally but in New Zealand the sector is made up of independent, locally-

owned New Zealand businesses.

4. New Zealand’s regulations are not adequate. We have had tremendous success with reducing tobacco smoking rates due to the quality and range of vaping products paired with accessibility constraints. New Zealand smoking rates are at an all-time low. We need greater enforcement of the regulations to protect youth.

5. Vaping products have more sweeteners than cigarettes. Concerningly, it is not well known that over 10% by weight of cigarettes could be sugars and various sweeteners. Tobacco companies list more than 100 flavouring additives used in their products including, fruits (apricot, orange, prune, fig), desserts (caramel, chocolate, coffee, liquorice, vanilla) and spices (cinnamon, nutmeg) to name a few. Considering the undisputed harm cigarettes cause, questions need to be asked as to why the tobacco industry has been allowed to continue enhancing the flavour of their products to make tobacco more enjoyable for users.

VIANZ has repeatedly requested to meet with the Ministry of Health to share industry experience and knowledge in protecting youth. Our aim is to ensure only quality, tested products are available to support Kiwis on the smokefree journey. However, disappointingly the Ministry continues to refuse to meet with industry or take on board our recommendations to protect our rangatahi.