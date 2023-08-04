More funding needed for people waiting in pain - Physiotherapy NZ

Friday, 4 August, 2023 - 15:00

Funding needed for national roll-out of programme to reduce orthopaedic wait lists

Physiotherapy NZ is today calling on the Government to expand the funding for physiotherapy treatment for New Zealanders on orthopaedic surgical waiting lists, following the promising results of a pilot programme in Northland.

PNZ President Mark Quinn congratulates the Government on the results for Northland patients, which have in a number of cases meant that patients have no longer required surgery due to the positive impact of physiotherapy treatment.

"Between August 2022 and July 2023 there’s been a 76 percent reduction in the number of people waiting more than a year for surgical treatment.

"This is not to say there will be no surgery. People who need surgery are referred to the hospital services. But people who can improve their mobility and have their pain reduced through physiotherapy get offered services in their local community.

"PNZ very much supports this initiative as one way in which we can see the health reforms working. We need to use all of the health workforce and physiotherapists have a key role to play in supporting primary health care in looking after New Zealanders, including MÄori, Pasifika, and those in rural areas."

However, Quinn says more funding is needed for this service. "National and international evidence consistently shows that many people referred for orthopaedic surgery will achieve significant health benefits from physiotherapy, and this is clearly illustrated by the wait list reduction in Northland.

"PNZ is requesting for the Government to urgently fund a roll-out of the Northland physiotherapy model nationwide for the benefit of New Zealanders. The evidence shows that this model works and not only helps patients but will ultimately reduce costs in the long-term."