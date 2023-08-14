A team of 8000 - fresh first-timers to veteran volunteers

Monday, 14 August, 2023 - 14:36

On Daffodil Day (Friday 25 August) 8000 volunteers will hit the streets across the country to collect funds to help the Cancer Society continue its work so no one faces cancer alone.

The iconic fundraising event has been held annually since 1990 and the daffodils and show of yellow synonymous with the day are a symbol of hope for all New Zealanders impacted by cancer.

The day would not be possible without the help of an amazing team of volunteers who put their hands up - many year after year - to get involved. People like John and Kapil.

John Partridge is a veteran volunteer who has been an area coordinator in the Auckland suburbs of Papakura/Takanini since 2009, the same year he had surgery for prostate cancer and received advice and support from the Cancer Society that he says was "lifesaving".

Having worked in sales all his life, John says he gets great joy in being involved and helping to spread the message of the great work the Cancer Society does, which is "an easy sell".

He also enjoys talking to people on the day. "Everyone has a story to tell, and I listen to every one of them - some are sad, some are wonderful and hopeful, and so many want to talk about what the Cancer Society has done for them."

Across the city in the Auckland suburbs of Sandringham and St Lukes Kapil Chadha will be pulling on a daffodil emblazoned yellow hi-vis vest for the first time this year and managing a team of volunteer collectors.

Kapil says his life used to revolve around making money, but now his focus has shifted to raising money to make a difference in the lives of others.

"I have had some issues in the past with my health and I have a lot of gratitude for the health services in New Zealand," he says. "I’ve had a career working in the corporate industry, where I was running around chasing money and it was about materialistic things. I wanted to do something for people, so I did a bit of searching and researching. I learned about the Cancer Society, about the rising number of people getting the disease and how much help the Cancer Society offers from initial diagnosis through people’s whole journey."

For Cancer Society National Projects Manager Susie Ferkins this is the fourth Daffodil Day she has been at the helm helping organise.

Susie says the excitement feels like the build up to Christmas with "so much planning, anticipation and hype".

"I know many of our team around the country sit with their mouse on the refresh button, getting excited every time the total increases. There’s so much energy and passion from staff and volunteers, and to have the public reciprocate that is the most incredible gift.

"I hope New Zealander’s will continue to show their support for people affected by cancer and, once again, be generous this Daffodil Day so we can continue to keep up with the growing number of people who need our support."

Look out for Daffodil Day street collectors on Friday 25 August. Daffodil Day donations can also be made at any ANZ branch, anywhere a daffodil day QR code is displayed or online at daffodilday.org.nz Give today so no one faces cancer alone.