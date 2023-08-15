Avasa to advance microvascular surgery with arterial coupler

Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 - 10:14

An Auckland clinician who has created a prototype that connects microvascular arteries effectively is preparing to enter the United States market.

Clinician and bioengineer Dr Nandoun Abeysekera is the founder and CEO of Avasa. The company has produced an arterial coupler, a small device that simplifies microvascular surgery, providing a better standard of clinical care.

After collecting further data on performance of the device, Avasa intends to apply for approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to enter the United States market in 2025, but the startup will continue to be based in New Zealand.

"New Zealand’s the base, it’s where everything began - there are many compelling reasons to stay, which range from a supportive ecosystem, people and relationships with word-class clinicians," Abeysekera says.

The device - an implant - connects tiny arteries, doing away with time-consuming and risky hand sewing of arteries. The device is a coupler, in principle similar to the ones that connect a garden hose to a pipe, except the vessels are no more than 5mm in diameter. It can take up to 45 minutes to sew two arteries together and failure rates are up to five per cent.

With the coupler, the time to connect the arteries is reduced to five minutes, meaning there is less time where patients can be at risk of something going wrong - and, of course, more time for surgeons to do more operations.

While Abeysekera has seen couplers being used by plastic surgeons for connecting veins, this is the first time one has been designed specifically for arteries.

"There are no clinically effective devices for arteries," he says. "There’s a device for veins which has really transformed care in reconstructive surgery - but it does not work for arteries as arteries are thicker and stiffer."

Avasa was founded with pre-seed funding to get it off the ground, through the University of Auckland inventors fund and operationalised with $1 million venture capital funding through Bridgewest Ventures, part of Callaghan Innovation’s Technology Incubation Scheme. By the end of 2018, Avasa had won the new ventures category in an entrepreneurship programme, the University of Auckland’s Velocity competition. To date, Avasa has raised nearly $3 million in venture capital funding.

Avasa has also been named a finalist for this year’s KiwiNet Breakthrough Innovator Award, which celebrates heroes in research commercialisation. The winner will be announced at the awards celebration on 28 September.