Over 100 physiotherapists going on a month-long strike today

Friday, 18 August, 2023 - 14:54

Over 100 Physiotherapists in Waikato Hospital, Tauranga Hospital and other community services, begin a month-long strike today in support of a better pay offer from their employer, Te Whatu Ora.

"Currently these physiotherapists and assistants are paid up to $5700p/a less than their colleagues working alongside them for no good reason" say’s APEX Advocate Abbey Trewavas. "They are doing the same, highly skilled work that is keeping our country moving, yet Te Whatu Ora’s offer would not see pay parity achieved until 2024, in effect leaving them behind forever".

The partial strike consists of a range of actions which will reduce or impede access to physiotherapy services across the Waikato and Bay of Plenty areas, severely impacting Te Whatu Ora’s already stretched out wait-lists. "Our members don’t want to be doing this, however in order to gain the increases necessary to recruit and retain staff, they feel they have no choice but to take sustained strike action for a fairer deal".

APEX Delegates say: "Our members claims for better wages and conditions are not unreasonable. Te Whatu Ora refusal around pay parity and a pay rise is unreasonable"

Following mediation this week, APEX are awaiting on a revised offer from Te Whatu Ora.