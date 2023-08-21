National's cancer treatment pledge doesn't go far enough - Breast Cancer Foundation NZ

Monday, 21 August, 2023 - 18:27

Adele Gautier, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s Research Manager, said: "The National Party’s intent to tackle the dire situation around unfunded cancer medicines is welcome, but this policy doesn’t go far enough for thousands of Kiwi women. There are 14 breast cancer treatments with the same "substantial clinical benefit" ranking that are considered best practice overseas and aren’t on this list.

"Until Pharmac’s woeful underfunding and flawed decision-making model is addressed, we will remain in this untenable position of individual cancers being pitted against each other, fighting for individual drugs."