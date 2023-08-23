Medical Council launches innovative data dashboard

Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 - 12:36

Te Kaunihera Rata o Aotearoa | The Medical Council of New Zealand is pleased to announce the launch of our datadashboard that is now publicly available to view on Council’s website.

This dashboard provides a comprehensive and dynamic overview of registered and practising doctors in Aotearoa New Zealand.

It includes key data and trends over time, providing essential insights designed to inform employers, policymakers, medical educators, researchers, and the public. Through a user-friendly interface, users can explore key data, trends, and historical patterns, offering a better understanding of the make-up of the medical workforce.

The dashboard will be expanded over time to include a greater breadth of information. It will also be updated quarterly to ensure the most up to date information is available.

The data dashboard offers numerous functionalities, allowing users to:

Explore current and historical trends: Providing insights into shifts and patterns within the medical workforce over time.

Analyse quantity and characteristics: A comprehensive overview of registered and practising doctors, including demographics.

Identify shifts: Demonstrating emerging trends within the medical workforce.

"The Medical Council can support the medical workforce by providing key data to inform employers and those involved in workforce development workforce. The data dashboard provides key data and insights needed to make informed decisions," said Joan Simeon, Chief Executive Officer, The Medical Council.

"The data dashboard serves as a valuable resource, supporting employers, policymakers, medical educators, researchers, and the public to gain a better understanding of the current and historical make-up of the medical workforce."

To explore the capabilities of the data dashboard, visit the Councils website here - https://www.mcnz.org.nz/about-us/our-data/