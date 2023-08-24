NZRDA supports senior doctor’s industrial action

Thursday, 24 August, 2023 - 10:41

Senior medical officers (SMOs) have issued notice of industrial action to take place 5th September 2023. These doctors are responsible for overseeing the training and work performed by Resident Doctors, the majority of whom are members of the NZRDA.

Dr Deborah Powell, the National Secretary of the NZRDA says "The senior doctors are taking action as a result of an offer by Te Whatu Ora which doesn’t even keep up with cost of living. This comes after 5 years of salary settlements also falling below costs of living."

"NZ is experiencing an unprecedented shortage of resident doctors with 500 current vacancies projected to get worse in the coming months. Resident doctors are looking to their futures and weighing up their options. Most would prefer to remain in NZ, however with SMO salaries in real terms failing to even maintain their value, the future is not looking bright." Says Dr Powell.