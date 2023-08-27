No good end for a Bobby - Vegan Society Aotearoa

Sunday, 27 August, 2023 - 01:13

A coalition of environmental, indigenous, feminist and animal rights groups have formed a group called End Big Dairy to highlight the inherent cruelty in the industry. The last Sunday of August has been designated Bobby Calf Awareness Day, as this is peak calving time and the 2 million bobby calves that are annually bred into being as waste products during this time, need disposing of.

There’s no hiding the fact that a bobby calf’s life is short and cruel. Born in the depths of winter, often into mud and certainly into the coldest weather NZ offers, they are taken from their mothers and usually killed within a couple of days of their birth. However, this year Fonterra’s new policy to insist that non-replacement calves enter the food chain in some way has been causing havoc.

In previous years these calves were killed within 2 days of birth on farm, and their remains burned, buried or otherwise disposed of. Although some meat processors have increased their capacity, there’s only so much they can do and there is currently a waiting list for calves. The havoc is set to worsen next year as other dairy providers prepare to also enact these new policies.

Animal welfare laws mean the calves must be fed and looked after properly whilst they wait their turn to die. They must already be a minimum of 4 days old before transporting them is allowed, now there are delays of up to 5 days, pushing dairy farmers to their capacity to deal with them.

"The policy does not solve any problems or mean the industry is being more sustainable," Vegan Society spokesperson Claire Insley said, "The world needs more high-quality plant produce and Aotearoa is well placed to deliver exactly that. With its GE Free policy in place, many countries see this as a major advantage to other countries they could buy from. The current land suitable for horticulture is underutilised in Aotearoa, and animal farmers need to be encouraged to grow the right plants in the right places."

Milk prices continue to be fickle, currently on a downturn, which means that many farmers are considering other options. However, they also feel trapped by debts and loans for irrigation, the fact that dairying is still the most profitable use of the land and with 5 generations of dairy farmers before them, it is hard to see alternatives.

With more ingenious solutions such as precision fermentation, milk from lucerne and plant alternatives being discovered all the time, dairy is fast becoming a dying industry. More effort needs to be made to encourage and support farmers to diversifying and transition to plant-based farming. Better for farmers, better for human health, better for the planet and definitely better for the bobby calves.