24 hour surgery afternoon closure 28 Aug 2023

Monday, 28 August, 2023 - 13:44

Due to unplanned staffing shortages the 24 Hour Surgery is closing for the afternoon shift on Monday 28 August 2023. We will re-open at midnight, with the night shift running as normal.

24 Hour Surgery will not be staffed between 3.30pm and midnight today. To ensure all patients are seen and discharged, 24 Hour Surgery will need to stop accepting new patients two to three hours before the closure.

"This is not a step we want to take. Unfortunately, staff illness today has heightened the issues of our nursing shortage and we do not have the staff available to provide a safe service. Closure is our only option for this afternoon," General Manager Patient and Provider Services, Lisa Brennan, said.

People who have appointments with Pacific Radiology Group will still be able to enter and attend these appointments.

We ask people to visit yourbestcare.co.nz to learn more about the healthcare choices available to them. Those with urgent medical concerns should call Healthline on 0800 611 116. In an emergency, always call 111 or go to the Emergency Department at Christchurch Hospital.