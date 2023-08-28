Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury Panui Monday 28 August 2023

Monday, 28 August, 2023 - 17:11

Read the Waitaha Canterbury PÄnui via ISSUU or PDF - both available on our website. You can also navigate straight to the article you want to read via the individual page links below.

The use of surgical mesh in surgery for stress urinary incontinence has paused, pending the review of a petition from a mesh-injured woman and the implementation of some additional measures.

Also, in this edition, you can read about the team meeting the needs of young people with psychosis and with a change of season just around the corner, we start our first in a new series of reader contributions based around what spring means.

There's photos of last week's successful career expo, which drew around 140 Canterbury secondary school students to explore what a future career in health might look like and require. Check out the short test to review what you have learned in our akoranga reo MÄori this year.

We welcome your feedback on the Te Whatu Ora Waitaha | Canterbury PÄnui. Reply to this email or contact communications@cdhb.health.nz

Read more here

Kupu Arataki - Introduction

Pause on use of female surgical mesh products Quiz - William Shakespeare

Ä mÄtou tÄngata - Our people

Meeting needs of young people with psychosis One minute with… Sven Christensen, Lived Experience Advisor Akoranga reo MÄori - lesson #29 KÄmu Patapatai - Quiz What is spring?

Whakamihi - Bouquets

Ä mÄtou kÅrero - Our stories

Explore your career with us - Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury Career Expo The power of conversations: Serious Illness Conversation Guide and Shared Goals of Care Health precinct events Jane Cartwright appointed to role of CCN Executive Director Quiz answers

PÄnui - Notices

Something For You CCN leadership key messages Pito kÅrero hou tonu