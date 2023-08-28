|
The vision for primary and community healthcare over the next ten years laid out in the Cabinet paper released today is welcomed by NgÄti Rangi."The Pae Ora Act specifies that the sector should provide opportunities for MÄori to exercise decision-making authority on matters of importance to MÄori" said NgÄti Rangi Pou Ärahi Helen Leahy.
"The Cabinet paper endorses system settings that better enable MÄori to design and deliver whÄnau-centred solutions; a vision which we embrace".
"The Whanganui District Health Board Health Needs assessment (19 July 2022) reveals that in the Whanganui region unplanned admissions to hospital by MÄori still occur at a higher rate than non-
MÄori among all ages. ‘Ambulatory sensitive hospitalisations’ (ASH) by MÄori occurs at a rate 60% higher than non-MÄori.
"Of particular concern to NgÄti Rangi is that the South Ruapehu has higher than average rates among young tamariki and kaumÄtua. Unplanned surgical admission rates for MÄori are also higher in the South Ruapehu".
ASH rates are often thought of as a proxy measure of the effectiveness of access to and quality of primary health care. Avoidable hospitalisations are those admissions involving a medical condition that is preventable or amenable to primary care.
"The DHB report also tells us that inequalities continue in access to healthcare services, with over a quarter of Whanganui’s population unable to get an appointment to see a GP within 24 hours compared to under 20% in New Zealand".
"We know that cost has an impact on being unable to fill a prescription or being unable to visit a GP as does geographic location".
"The COVID response showed the effectiveness of MÄori mobilising a by-MÄori-for MÄori approach" said Ms Leahy. "The MÄori population is proportionately higher in the South Ruapehu being 43.5%; it makes sense to let MÄori determine the solutions that reflect their needs and aspirations.
"NgÄti Rangi is dedicated towards honouring the outcomes of consultation undertaken over the last few years focusing on Ruapehu Wellness. Our intentions are to design an innovative model of care informed by the needs and aspirations of our community for a better way of working together, where whÄnau are at the centre".
"We support the direction laid out for ManatÅ« Hauora, Te Whatu Ora, and Te Aka Whai Ora to develop a primary and community healthcare work programme that is whÄnau-centred and fit for purpose. We celebrate the intention of Pae Ora: whÄnau who can flourish and thrive in their communities - living long, fulfilling lives in good health, and who are supported to maintain their health and wellbeing".
