Upcoming Gut Foundation event will prove a healthy mind takes guts

Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 - 17:47

The Gut Foundation will soon be taking people on an illuminating journey to the engine room of life - the human gut.

In partnership with Museums Victoria, the transformational event: Gut Feelings - A healthy mind takes guts! is an unmissable opportunity to explore the captivating universe within us, and will be held in Auckland on September 14, from 5pm to 9pm.

The Gut Foundation general manager, Alice Fitzgerald says the Gut Feelings event will explain the importance of gut microbiome for our overall health via a unique sensory experience.

"What a lot of people don’t realise is that the health of our gut has a massive impact on how we think and feel. The fact that 95% of serotonin, our feel-good hormone, is produced in our small intestine goes to show how important it is to take gut health seriously.

"The gut microbiome can weigh up to an astonishing 2kgs and is connected to the brain via the body’s vagus, or ‘wandering nerve’," Alice says.

The event, which is based on the Melbourne Museum’s Gut Feelings exhibition, will showcase digital and tactile installations and a live and interactive cooking demonstration by Two Raw Sisters to learn how to harness the power of your diet for optimal gut health.

Renowned Christchurch artist Jacob Yikes brings the event’s essence to life through live artistry, and there will be a series of pop-up activations, including fermenting workshops and a mesmerising CTC hologram experience.

A panel discussion featuring gut health experts will expose event goers to the science of the mind-gut connection. The panel currently includes researcher and clinical psychologist Dr Julia Rucklidge and neuroscientist at Ärepa Sam Dodd.

Dr Johanna Simkin, senior curator of Human Biology and Medicine at Museums Victoria, curated the original exhibition at Melbourne Museum and says the Gut Feelings event explores new revelations that our minds, guts and microbes are inextricably linked.

"Event goers will explore cutting edge research that articulates the far-reaching impact of gut microbes in our bodies; illustrating a new level of understanding of how the human body works. Made possible by advances in technology and new research, this sensory exhibition aims to separate scientific facts from damaging social media fads.

"I still find it mind-blowing that there are more microbes inside you than there are stars in the Milky Way! You are not just you. You are a host for trillions of microbes, some are even beautiful. And it’s clear that we are only just scratching the surface," Dr Johanna Simkin says.

The Gut Feelings event is generously supported by major sponsors Vital Healthcare Property Trust, Purex, Argosy and RHCNZ Medical Imaging Group.

Vital Healthcare Property Trust Fund Manager, Aaron Hockly says the team at Vital-which has a portfolio of high-quality, healthcare-related buildings across New Zealand and Australia-is extremely proud of the part the company plays in the health ecosystem from top to bottom (in this case, quite literally).

"We know that preventive health measures from diet to diagnostics are critical in lifting the health and wellbeing of people across Aotearoa, so we are delighted to support The Gut Foundation’s efforts in research, education and screening.

"I hope to see many people enjoying The Gut Foundation’s interactive, educational event," Aaron says.

The Gut Foundation video launch

The Gut Foundation is also thrilled to be officially launching a gut health public education video at the event. The video features NZ rugby legends Scott (Razor) Robertson and Israel Dagg. Find out more at the event!